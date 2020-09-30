Coleman

KENNETH L. COLEMAN

January 28, 1939 September 16, 2020

Ken passed away September 16, 2020 at peace from cancer with his family by his side. He was born in Texas and moved to California with his family when he was a teenager. He joined the United States Navy when he was 17 and was in the service for three and a half years. He made three tours to West Pac, and he also enjoyed going over the equator for which he earned a certificate and became a shellback. He used to say he saw more countries than states. He met his wife Janet right after he joined the Navy and there was a lot of mail going back and forth. Their love had to be strong as they were married for 63 years. Ken worked for the Los Angeles department of water and power for over 35 years. When he retired, the family moved to Colorado Springs, CO. He was a Knight of Columbus member for many years through 3 parishes and the most recent was St. Patrick's.

Ken is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Larry of Colorado Springs; daughter, Cheryl of Colorado Springs; son, Tim (Sheri) of Woodland Hills, CA; grandchildren Garrett and Ashley (Steven); and his great grandchildren James Matthew and Ellie Grace. Ken was also the grandfather of his deceased grandson, Matthew Sotelo who passed away 5 years ago.

Ken never lost his Texas wit to which his children and grandchildren would laugh at great length. He was loud and boisterous, and you always knew when he was in the room. He was a gentle soul and he will be greatly missed. Memorial services are pending due to COVID.







