Frazier Jr.KENNETH LAWANCE FRAZIER JR. "PEEWEE" USAF CMS RET.April 22, 1932 October 5, 2018Kenneth L. Frazier of Colorado Springs, passed away on Friday, the 5th of October 2018 at the age of 86 at Spanish Peaks Veterans Hospital in Walsenburg Colorado, after four years of illness. A private memorial will be held in Ozona Texas at the Cedar Hill Cemetary.Mr. Frazier was born on April 22, 1932 to Kenneth and Evelyn( Goodrich) Frazier at DeGresbrian Hospital in S. Burlinton, Chittenden Vermont.He has one surviving brother Gary Allen Frazier (Butchy)who is married to Sharon (LaCross) Frazier and their family reside in Cadyville, New York.Mr. Frazier has two children from a previous marraige, Crystal Lee Frazier and husband Robert Blow and sons who reside in Lakeland Fla. and Kenneth L. Frazier Jr. III, from San Diego Ca.He also has a surviving wife of 63 years Jan (Nussbaumer) Frazier, they were married on April 30, 1956 in Del Rio Texas. They have two surviving sons and their families; Robert Joseph Frazier, his wife Casi (Conley) Frazier and Steven Clay, Frazier and two grandsons; Daniel Clay Frazier USN, and Jackson Korell Frazier USMC.He was proceeded in death by both parents; Kenneth L. Frazier Sr. "Pei Pei" and Evelyn Myuril Frazier "Mei Mei".Mr. Frazier went straight to the military from Burlington Highschool in Vermont. He retired after 26 1/2 years as a; E-9 CMS; and served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam (Tet Offensive) Mr. Frazier went on to work for ITT in Clear Alaska, where he retired after 30 years as a Civil Engineer.Mr. Frazier earned many prestigious awards a medals from both the military and his work at ITT. But mostly loved his family and was always there for his boys school events, his family was very important to him. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019

