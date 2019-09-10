Haworth
KENNETH LEE HAWORTH
April 25, 1939 August 27, 2019
Kenneth Lee Haworth, 80, was born April 25, 1939 in Reseda, California, son of Ival and Marjorie Haworth. He passed from this world on August 27, 2019.
He graduated from Reseda High School in 1957 and worked as an engineer until retirement. His recent years were lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado near his son Michael and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his brother (spouse) Lawrence Haworth (Deanna) and sister Janice Green; children (spouse) & [grandchildren]: Kathie Canuteson [Tiana, Miranda], David (Anne) Haworth [Sasha, Clare], Michael (Beth) Haworth [Patrick, Christopher, Andrew, Brad]; and three great grandchildren.
Kenneth's remains will be placed near family in California.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019