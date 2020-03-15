Griffith
KENNETH LEO GRIFFITH
September 25, 1937 March 10, 2020
Kenneth Leo Griffith beloved husband, father, grandfather and Great Grandfather passed away on March 10, 2020 in Pueblo, Colorado at the Veterans care center. He was born in Wallace West Virginia on 9/25/1937. His mother Eva Pearl Brady Father Earnest Franklin Griffith. He was one of thirteen children.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Suzanne Griffith. They shared 62 years of marriage together. They had 6 children John Griffith, William Griffith, Marieange Largent, Larry Griffith, Michelle Colvin, Janet Anderson and 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was a dear friend to many.
He was a Vietnam Veteran, he served in the US Army for 21 years and retired with honors. He then retired from working at Schlage Lock.
He volunteered much of his time to the church and others for much of his life. He never failed to laugh often and make you laugh. He loved spending time traveling with his wife. He was a avid outdoors men, and rock collector. He was a die hard Broncos fan.
He loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all.
Visitation time 11:00-12:00 pm service at 12:00pm at Dove Witt Family Mortuary and burial Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020