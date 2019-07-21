Williams
KENNETH R. WILLIAMS
February 5, 1928
July 16, 2019
Kenneth R. Williams, 91, of Plano, Texas, passed away July 16, 2019.
He was born in Waterloo, Illinois on February 5, 1928. Kenneth graduated from Jacksonville High School and received his bachelor's degree from The University of Southern Colorado.
He was married to Anna Williams for 69 years. Kenneth had a career with the Department of Corrections in Colorado and also serviced in the United States Army.
He is survived by his son, Gary L. (Fay) Williams, his daughter, Kathryn (Mark) Hansen; his grandchildren, Brandon Williams, Leah Williams, Ashley Donlin and Hannah Hansen; and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Williams; and his grandson, Bryan Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 with internment at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, 80910.
Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019