Gerber
KENNETH "KEN" RAY GERBER
April 7, 1955
January 9, 2020
Resident of Florissant. He was employed for many years with the El Paso County Parks department, and enjoyed working outdoors at Bear Creek Regional Park. He volunteered for the Four Mile Fire Department and was a first responder for the High Chateau Fire in 2018. In his spare time he liked to spend time outside and was a skilled gardener. He will be lovingly remembered.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Bette; daughter Lara (William) Teague; mother Margie Hickey; grandchildren Coleman, Grace and Jadon; and a brother, Billy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman and Blanche Gerber, and by his father, Larry Kenneth Gerber.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 11:00am at Swan Law Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) at: https://www.tcrascolorado.org/ways-to-give.html
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020