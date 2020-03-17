Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Robert Schuemann. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH ROBERT SCHUEMANN

January 12, 1960 - March 11, 2020

On March 11, 2020, Kenneth R. Schuemann, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, suffered a heart attack and passed away unexpectedly while biking near his home in the beautiful Bijou Basin. He was born January 12, 1960 in Chicago to Kenneth Bert Schuemann and Mary Kathleen "Kay" (Carroll) Stezenski and grew up in Shawano, Wisconsin. He was an easy going, selfless and quiet man who was endlessly devoted to his wife and family. Ken loved golfing, hiking, biking, skiing, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and watching his six children participate in myriad sports and extracurricular activities. As they grew their family, Ken and his wife Kian moved across the country a dozen times. Ken was the quintessential handyman, always taking on new projects at each house, leaving everything much better than he found it. They eventually settled on a 35-acre plot that they have named Legacy Ranch outside Colorado Springs. Anyone who visits Legacy Ranch instantly recognizes the love and care that Ken poured into his family and his home, ensuring the Legacy will live on for generations to come.

Ken started his career in management working at restaurants like Houston's, Boston Market, and Einstein Bros Bagels. After managing a Kinko's for two years in College Park, Maryland, Ken launched his own franchise of Comfort Keepers, an in-home caregiving business to help senior citizens live independently and comfortably. Ken sold his franchise when he moved to Colorado where he started as a Sales Manager at Sleep Number's Citadel Mall location. He excelled at Sleep Number, regularly smashing sales targets. Ken pioneered a new type of standalone store in Colorado Springs, moving his store out of the Citadel Mall and into a larger location. After the success of the Citadel move, he was selected to oversee the opening and management of a new standalone location on North Academy.

Ken is survived by his wife, Keyandokht "Kian" Schuemann; sons, Kenneth B. (Susanna), Robert R., Thomas S. and Samuel C. Schuemann; daughters, Caroline K. (Joshua) Craddock and Madeline M. Schuemann; father, Kenneth B. (Linda) Schuemann; mother, Kay (Ron) Stezenski; sister, Cheryl K. (Joseph) Shoen; brother, Thomas B. Schuemann; grandson, Winston J. Craddock; granddaughter, Elizabeth C. Craddock; and two more grandchildren on the way.

Please join the family for a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Blvd., Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken's memory may be made to Homes for Our Troops:





