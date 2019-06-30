Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. Hegwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hegwood

KENNETH W. HEGWOOD

June 14, 2019

Chief Master Sergeant Kenneth W Hegwood passed away June 14, 2019 from natural causes at his residence after 45+ years in Colorado Springs. Ken was born in Guthrie Oklahoma in 1933 to Georgia Ross and Ephrous Hegwood. He travelled the world and served in the US Air Force for 28 years then retired and continued to serve the DOD after that. He is survived by Thoren known as Kori (Rochelle) and grandchildren Ed, Leo, and Joe.

Ken was a nature enthusiast who enjoyed bird watching and planting trees. In fact, he was seldom happier than hiking around the Rocky Mountains stream fishing or tending his beautiful home forest. For those that share his love for nature, stamp collecting, dogs and fish, and this country; please know he has found his rest and is at peace.

Memorial Service to be held July 5th, 2019. At 1145am at Pikes Peak National Cemetery (10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80925). In Lieu of flowers consider donations to Pikes Peak Hospice.

He is proceeded in death by his wife Edith Hegwood in 2006, after 48 years of marriage. Her "Shotze" has finally returned to his "Schnooks"





