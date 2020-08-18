Ream

KENNETH "KEN" W. REAM

May 4, 1928

August 13, 2020

Born in Allen Nebraska, Ken moved to Manitou Springs as a young boy. In 1947 he met and married Dorothea White. They raised 5 children during their 67 years together. Ken retired from the Timken CO and then spent several years as caretaker of the Manitou Reservoir. He enjoyed car racing, riding motorcycles and camping with family. Ken is survived by his children, Steve Ream (Deb), Teresa Schuyler (Jim), Leslie Holt, Michele Maul, Brett Ream (Laurie), 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and sister Shirley Baker (Eugene). He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothea, and one granddaughter. Due to COVID19, private services are planned. Join us for a memorial picnic at Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs August 20 at 1:00pm.







