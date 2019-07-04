Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenny Edward Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mitchell

KENNY EDWARD MITCHELL

August 19, 1963 June 29, 2019

Kenny Edward Mitchell, was born in Hinesville GA, on August 19, 1963 to the parents of James E. Ellington and Lula M. Gaulden. His light dimmed on Earth and lit the skies of Heaven on June 29, 2019. Kenny Mitchell graduated from Mitchell High School in May 1981. He subsequently joined the United States Army in March 1982 where he proudly served as a Tanker Team lead. Kenny honorably and courageously served several tours both stateside and abroad before culminating his rewarding military career. Kenny Mitchell was preceded in death by his father James E. Ellington, and step-fathers Hosie Mitchell and Robert D. Godbolt.

Let's not mourn in this hour for Kenny but instead celebrate his life. He enjoyed and lived life to its fullest; loving sports, the great outdoors, working on cars, and riding motorcycles and bicycles. Kenny also enjoyed good food especially fried chicken, smothered pork chops and sweets of all kinds.

Kenny loved and adored his family and friends. He spoke of their love and compassion to everyone who listened. Kenny was a kind hearted man who would help anyone in need. There are not enough words to describe just how important Kenny was to his family and close friends. He was a man like no other and his infectious smile, warm spirit, and jovial personality will never be forgotten.

Kenny is survived by: Daughter, Corrine Watkins (Overland Kansas); Sons: Kai Daniels (Phoenix Arizona and Aaron Mitchell (Colorado Springs); Mother: Lula M. Godbolt; Brothers: Gary Mitchell, Reginald Mitchell, Hosie Mitchell, Calvin Mitchell (sister-in-law, Debra), Kevin Walker, Terry McDowell; Sisters: Sherry L. Williams, Terry L. Hamm (brother-in-law, Terry B. Sr.); nieces and nephews: Gary Jr., Gabrielle, Galalia, Yohanis, Dawn, Damara, D'Andra, Kendra, Jessica, Terry Jr., and a host of loving family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc. 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting







MitchellKENNY EDWARD MITCHELLAugust 19, 1963 June 29, 2019Kenny Edward Mitchell, was born in Hinesville GA, on August 19, 1963 to the parents of James E. Ellington and Lula M. Gaulden. His light dimmed on Earth and lit the skies of Heaven on June 29, 2019. Kenny Mitchell graduated from Mitchell High School in May 1981. He subsequently joined the United States Army in March 1982 where he proudly served as a Tanker Team lead. Kenny honorably and courageously served several tours both stateside and abroad before culminating his rewarding military career. Kenny Mitchell was preceded in death by his father James E. Ellington, and step-fathers Hosie Mitchell and Robert D. Godbolt.Let's not mourn in this hour for Kenny but instead celebrate his life. He enjoyed and lived life to its fullest; loving sports, the great outdoors, working on cars, and riding motorcycles and bicycles. Kenny also enjoyed good food especially fried chicken, smothered pork chops and sweets of all kinds.Kenny loved and adored his family and friends. He spoke of their love and compassion to everyone who listened. Kenny was a kind hearted man who would help anyone in need. There are not enough words to describe just how important Kenny was to his family and close friends. He was a man like no other and his infectious smile, warm spirit, and jovial personality will never be forgotten.Kenny is survived by: Daughter, Corrine Watkins (Overland Kansas); Sons: Kai Daniels (Phoenix Arizona and Aaron Mitchell (Colorado Springs); Mother: Lula M. Godbolt; Brothers: Gary Mitchell, Reginald Mitchell, Hosie Mitchell, Calvin Mitchell (sister-in-law, Debra), Kevin Walker, Terry McDowell; Sisters: Sherry L. Williams, Terry L. Hamm (brother-in-law, Terry B. Sr.); nieces and nephews: Gary Jr., Gabrielle, Galalia, Yohanis, Dawn, Damara, D'Andra, Kendra, Jessica, Terry Jr., and a host of loving family and friends.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc. 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Gazette on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close