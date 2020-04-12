Tinsley

KENT TINSLEY

June 1, 1954

April 6, 2020

Kent Tinsley passed away on April 6, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 65. A third generation native of Colorado Springs, he was born on June 1, 1954 to Herbert and Miriam (Carver) Tinsley. Kent spent much of his time exploring Colorado and found peace among the mountains and forests where he climbed, biked, camped, skied, fished, and soaked in all of its natural beauty. He was a naturalist at heart whose kind spirit and sense of adventure lent themselves to many stories of his epic adventures and close calls with disaster as well as lasting friendships. Many also knew Kent as a gifted artist and craftsman. He mastered numerous mediums from ceramics to photography and was especially renowned for his beautiful hand engravings. Kent is survived by his daughter, Megan Turner (Matthew), grandchildren Tinsley, Henry, and Claire, sisters Debbie Gilbert (Terry) and Kathy Burton, as well as his niece Melissa Jenna and nephews Adam Burton, Jonathan Gilbert, and Christopher Gilbert. He will be at peace under the western skies of blue.





