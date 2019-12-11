Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Michael English. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EnglishKEVIN MICHAEL ENGLISHApril 28, 1961 November 22, 2019Kevin Michael English passed away after a long battle with declining health at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Friday, December 22nd 2019 at 12:45 AM. Kevin was the only child born to Michael and Colette Yvonne (Montanye) English on April 28th, 1961 in Bayshore, Long Island, New York. He graduated from Sachem High School in 1979, then attended the University of Wisconsin to pursue his education and play basketball. Realizing Wisconsin was too cold and college was not his calling, he moved to sunny Largo Florida. At this time he held several different jobs; short order cook, landscaper, mental health counselor, and trash collector. Kevin then decided to pursue a new career, and in 1984 he enlisted in the United States Air Force . After completion of basic training and technical school he was assigned to Ramstein AFB., where he served as an Administrative Management Specialist. He received a Commendation medal for his job performance and met his wife Jeanne Gallo, a dental specialist when he had some dental problems. This was something they joked about, as they met in Germany while their families lived 45 minutes away from each other in New York.They eloped on February 21st, 1986 in Germany and married again May 16th, 1986 in New York for their families. They then resided in Denver, Colorado where daughter Kelsey was born in May 1993. The family moved to Colorado Springs where son Sean was born in November 1996. Kevin was the proud co-owner of a computer business called PC Remedy and remained in the IT field until his disability no longer allowed him to work. Kevin was a jack of all trades; he had a green thumb, was a skilled craftsman, as well as a fantastic chef. He was an avid Broncos fan and attended games with his son. Kevin was divorced after 23 years of marriage, and although they were no longer a couple they remained close until his passing. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Kevin is survived by his two adoring children, daughter Kelsey English and son Sean English. He is lovingly remembered by former wife Jeanne.The military service will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 11th at 12pm at 10545 Drennan Road Colorado Springs, CO 80925. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

