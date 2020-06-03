Riley

KEVIN MICHAEL RILEY

June 6, 1964

May 22, 2020

Kevin Michael Riley, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on Thursday May 22, 2020. He was born to James and Lydia Riley on June 6, 1964 in Fort Devens, MA. He grew up in Widefield, CO and attended District 3 schools.

Kevin loved dirt bikes, ford mustangs, going fast and the DENVER BRONCOS.

Kevin is survived by his son, Trevor Riley (Raven), his Grandson Kane, all of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by a brother Steve Riley of Durant, OK, sister Erika Whittington and sister Debbie Riley (Pamm) of Colorado Springs, CO, special friend Kayleen Krause, many nieces, nephews, Great nieces & nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kevin is also survived by many good friends who loved him like a brother. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and stepfather.

There will be a gathering of friends and family, to share love and memories, at The Pantry in Green Mountain Falls on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The address is 6980 Lake Street.







