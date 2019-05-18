Williams
Kevin Ralph Williams, 65 of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on May 2, 2019. He was born in Junction City, Kansas on January 7, 1954 to Kenneth and Ann Williams. Kevin worked as a machinist for Apogee Engineering. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Kevin had a passion for golf, bowling, softball and hanging out with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters Leah Williams and Ashley Donlin, grandchildren Mackenzie, Duane, Coral, Lyla and Ember. He is also survived by his father Kenneth, Brother Gary and Sister Kathy. A committal service will be held on Thursday May 23rd at 10 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs, CO. 80910.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2019