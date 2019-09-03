Smoliak
IN LOVING MEMORY OF KEVIN SMOLIAK
Sept 27, 1984-Sept 3, 2009
Ten years have passed and though you are no longer with us, everyday we find, in one way or another, you still stay as near as yesterday.
Your memory is a keepsake, with which we will never part and, as we think of you today and always, we have you in our hearts.
Remembering you is easy and we do it everyday, it's just the pain of losing you that never goes away.
We love and miss you.
Mom, Dad, Laura, Shehan, Ryan and Anette
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019