Stewart
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Stewart.
KIM STEWART
December 17, 1961 February 12, 2019
Kim Stewart, born December 17, 1961, took her last breath February 12, 2019. Kim lived in Colorado Springs for 25 years.
Kim leaves behind her son, Neigel Alexander and daughter, Vivica Stewart. Her sisters, Brenda King and Janice Stewart of Colorado Springs, Marcellina Stewart of San Antonio, Texas, Beverly Stewart of Orrville, Ohio; brothers, Girrard Stewart of Ohio, James Stewart of Iowa and Stepp Stewart of Georgia; as well as host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Vivian Stewart and sister, Debra. A Celebration of life will be held February 17th at The Painter's Pot at 3:00 p.m. 3720 B Constitution Ave.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019