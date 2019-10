HumphriesKIMBERLEY DENISE HUMPHRIESApril 28, 1960 October 16, 2019Kim was affectionately known by her beloved friends and extended family as "Mama Kim". We will come together for a celebration of a beautiful life. You will be missed by the many people that you have blessed and celebrated with prayer, praise and love. Bye for now.Due to the overwhelming outpouring of love for Kim there will be two ceremonies. If you would like to coordinate the attire will be Black with a pop of Gold.Celebration of life in LITTLETON COLORADOThe Church of God Holiness 5621 S. Delaware St Littleton Co 80120Friday October 25, 2019. Visitation 3 PM, Funeral Service immediately following, 4 PM, Reception 5 PM,Celebration of life in COLORADO SPRINGS COLORADOAngelus Chapel 1104 S. Circle Dr Colorado Springs Co 80910Saturday October 26, 2019. Visitation 1 PM, Funeral Service immediately following, 2 PM, Reception 3 PM.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com