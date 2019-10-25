Humphries
KIMBERLEY DENISE HUMPHRIES
April 28, 1960 October 16, 2019
Kim was affectionately known by her beloved friends and extended family as "Mama Kim". We will come together for a celebration of a beautiful life. You will be missed by the many people that you have blessed and celebrated with prayer, praise and love. Bye for now.
Due to the overwhelming outpouring of love for Kim there will be two ceremonies. If you would like to coordinate the attire will be Black with a pop of Gold.
Celebration of life in COLORADO SPRINGS COLORADO Angelus Chapel 1104 S. Circle Dr Colorado Springs Co 80910 Saturday October 26, 2019. Visitation 1 PM, Funeral Service immediately following, 2 PM, Reception 3 PM.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019