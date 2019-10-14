Rumps Lacusky
KIMBERLEY DENISE (ARCHDALE) RUMPS LACUSKY
May 28, 1961 October 14, 2016
Kimberley died a painful death from cancer, complicated by 20 years of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), at home in Colorado Springs, three years ago. Family and friends were present with her and then - fiance, Luke.
She had served four years in the U.S. Army and asked for a military burial. Now that Pikes Peak National Cemetery is open, her cremains will be interred in the near future.
Kim grew up in Pekin, IL, only child of Pierce Archdale, Jr. and Judith Horner Archdale. After high school graduation, she moved to Colorado and married James Rumps. What an artist she was!
She was pre-deceased by her father and her first husband, "J.R." She leaves two lovely daughters, Danita (Doug), IL and Shannon (Jon), CO, a sweet aunt and cousins. Her grandchildren are Jillian, IL and Zane and Stori, CO. We all miss laughing with her and hugs, for sure.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019