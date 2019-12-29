Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirk Bryan Cutkomp. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 3:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cutkomp

KIRK BRYAN CUTKOMP

February 9, 1960 December 22, 2019

Kirk Bryan Cutkomp was born in Colorado Springs, CO on February 9th, 1960 to the parents of William and Linda Cutkomp. Kirk spent his early youth growing up on the west side of Colorado Springs until the age of 8 when he moved out to Black Forest; where he spent the rest of his youth and went on to play football and graduate from Air Academy High School in 1978.

Throughout the years, he worked various fields of construction as well as a brief stint as a donut shop owner in Phoenix, Arizona. For the last 25 years he has been self-employed as the owner of Rocky Mountain Drywall Systems Inc.

He enjoyed spending his free time hiking and fishing in the mountains and the occasional deep sea fishing trip. He also enjoyed woodworking and doing various projects for family members. More than anything though, he enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren.

His wisdom and knowledge helped guide not only his children but the youth they surrounded themselves with. He was a complex man built on honesty and good intentions. He always made it clear to his children that they could reach any goal they set through hard work, dedication and perseverance.

He now watches over his loving wife Deborah. His two sons; Bryan and Dylan. His daughter Ashleigh and daughter-in-law Kendall. His sister-in-law Susie. And his 4 grandchildren; Chancellor, Charleigh, Penelope and Kason. He will be loved and missed by many.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3rd, 3:00pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors.







