Goldberg

KITSEN

(SMITH) GOLDBERG

May 19, 1961

January 1, 2020

Kitsen Smith Goldberg, a lifetime resident of Colorado Springs, went to live with Jesus on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a horseback riding accident. Kitsy was born May 19, 1961 to Barbara Ann (Ewing) and Jerry Allan Smith. She graduated from Falcon HS in 1979 and earned a BA in Journalism and Public Relations from Colorado State University. She married her husband, Douglas G. Goldberg, in August 1983 and together they raised a family and built Goldberg Law Center, P.C., in Colorado Springs.

Kitsy was a sparkling jewel of a woman with an unwavering faith in the Lord and a passion for raising her family. She loved gardening, travel, music and horses, particularly her quarter horse "Lexi."

A true Proverbs 31 woman, she was a loving and treasured wife, adored mom to Grant (Alison), Eric (Payden) and Trevor (Kaitlyn) and cherished grandmother ("Gam") to Zachary, Ryker, Charleigh and Kinzley. She is also survived by her mother, Barbara Smith, two brothers, Scott Smith (Diedre), Kevin Smith (Juli Redson). She was preceded in death by her son Chad Douglas Goldberg and her father Jerry Smith.







