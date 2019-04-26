Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kory Richard Spencer. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Liberty Building 8610 Scarborough Dr. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Spencer

KORY RICHARD SPENCER

November 12, 1990 April 21, 2019

Our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, Kory Richard Spencer passed away on April 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on November 12, 1990 in Lompoc, California. Kory was the fourth of five sons born to Gary and Carrie Spencer.

Kory was a wonderful gift to his family and friends. His incredible, spontaneous sense of humor made him a joy to be around. Kory was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and an Eagle Scout. He was a gifted athlete in soccer and basketball. Kory played both sports at Liberty High School where he was also a member of the 2006 State Champion soccer team. He learned to play soccer when he was just 3 years old when he scored his first goal against a team of much older boys. Kory's athletic skill was a product of his tenacity and his love for life. He was also an avid sports fan and knew all kinds of sports trivia and information. Kory was very intelligent and could share details about war battles and other historical events if anyone asked. He planned to finish his college degree in History and had only a year left. Kory was also a loyal friend and was kind and outgoing to everyone he met.

We will miss Kory's light in our lives. We find peace in knowing that he has left behind some of the demons and struggles that he lived with recently. His beloved dog Sadie now wanders around the house looking for him because she misses his love.

Kory is survived by his father, Gary Spencer Jr, his mother Carrie Waldron Spencer both of Colorado Springs, CO, brothers, Keith Spencer, Kirk Spencer (Lauren), Kyle Spencer, and Klinton Spencer, nephew Leo Spencer and niece Presley Spencer, Grandparents Kirk and Carol Waldron (Utah) and Gary and Carolyn Spencer (Orem, Utah). Kory also was blessed to have 5 wonderful aunts, 6 amazing uncles and 18 loving cousins in his life. He also leaves behind a countless number of friends and people that he influenced in his life.

A Memorial Service for Kory will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Liberty Building 8610 Scarborough Dr., Colorado Springs, CO. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate his life. Before the service, family will welcome friends to a reception in the Relief Society room where pictures of Kory's life will be displayed.







