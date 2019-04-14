Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristen C. Marold. View Sign

Marold

KRISTEN C. MAROLD

November 29, 1974 April 4, 2019

The delightful and challenged Kristin Marold finished her tour on this planet April 4, 2019. Born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, she spent most of her life in Colorado. She attended the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind and worked at Goodwill for a number of years.

Her sense of humor and simplicity made her a non-judgmental and appealing friend. Not surprisingly her favorite TV personality was Mr. Rogers.

Kristin is survived by her father, Richard Marold, her sister Karen Marold Callahan, Karen's husband Rich and son Murphy, her step mother Terry Fabian, relatives Ron and Suzy Marold, David and Mary Marold and a clan of cousins.

In her innocence she enjoyed riding a tandem bicycle, listening to the Beatles, cheering her talented, athletic sister at volleyball games, and always called her sister "Hotshot."

The simplicity of Kristin's life was satisfied with good food, dancing alone to music with a beat, playing with large numbered cards and infusing her life with laughter.

For her friends and relatives Kristin was a surprising and unexpected gift. A celebration of her life will be held later in the year.

Contributions in Kristin's name may be made to: Our House, 1609 So. Wahsatch Ave. Colo. Springs, Co. 80905.





