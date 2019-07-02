Cavanaugh
KRISTEN LYNN CAVANAUGH
October 3, 1985
June 27,2019
On Wednesday, June 27, 2019, Kristen Lynn Cavanaugh, our beloved daughter, was called into the arms of God at the age of 33.
Kristen was born on October 3, 1985 in Roswell, Georgia. Kristen attended Holy Trinity and Divine Redeemer schools and went on to graduate from Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs. Kristen studied journalism at UNC and excelled in creative writing. Kristen also graduated from Musicians Institute in Hollywood with a Music Business degree. Kristen worked as a copywriter for Disney and recently started a small business, Wits Endo Corner Apothecary.
Kristen had a passion for helping those with chronic illnesses, and through her small business of health care products, she reached many women who suffer with endometriosis and fibromyalgia. Kristen was also known for her devotion to her small menagerie of cats and dogs.
Kristen is survived by her brother, Mike, and step-sister, Danielle. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. The church is located at 2301 York St. Denver, CO 80205.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.endofound.org/
Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019