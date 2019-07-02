Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristen Lynn Cavanaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cavanaugh

KRISTEN LYNN CAVANAUGH

October 3, 1985

June 27,2019

On Wednesday, June 27, 2019, Kristen Lynn Cavanaugh, our beloved daughter, was called into the arms of God at the age of 33.

Kristen was born on October 3, 1985 in Roswell, Georgia. Kristen attended Holy Trinity and Divine Redeemer schools and went on to graduate from Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs. Kristen studied journalism at UNC and excelled in creative writing. Kristen also graduated from Musicians Institute in Hollywood with a Music Business degree. Kristen worked as a copywriter for Disney and recently started a small business, Wits Endo Corner Apothecary.

Kristen had a passion for helping those with chronic illnesses, and through her small business of health care products, she reached many women who suffer with endometriosis and fibromyalgia. Kristen was also known for her devotion to her small menagerie of cats and dogs.

Kristen is survived by her brother, Mike, and step-sister, Danielle. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. The church is located at 2301 York St. Denver, CO 80205.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to





CavanaughKRISTEN LYNN CAVANAUGHOctober 3, 1985June 27,2019On Wednesday, June 27, 2019, Kristen Lynn Cavanaugh, our beloved daughter, was called into the arms of God at the age of 33.Kristen was born on October 3, 1985 in Roswell, Georgia. Kristen attended Holy Trinity and Divine Redeemer schools and went on to graduate from Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs. Kristen studied journalism at UNC and excelled in creative writing. Kristen also graduated from Musicians Institute in Hollywood with a Music Business degree. Kristen worked as a copywriter for Disney and recently started a small business, Wits Endo Corner Apothecary.Kristen had a passion for helping those with chronic illnesses, and through her small business of health care products, she reached many women who suffer with endometriosis and fibromyalgia. Kristen was also known for her devotion to her small menagerie of cats and dogs.Kristen is survived by her brother, Mike, and step-sister, Danielle. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. The church is located at 2301 York St. Denver, CO 80205.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.endofound.org/ Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close