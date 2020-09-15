1/1
Kristian Lynn Swint
1970 - 2020
Swint
KRISTIAN "KRIS" LYNN SWINT
January 29, 1970 September 10, 2020
Kristian Lynn (Kris) Swint passed away on September 10th, 2020 after many years of illness and a brief bout with pneumonia. Kris was born in Lansing, Michigan on January 29th, 1970 to David and Sharon Swint. He attended school in Colorado Springs and considered Colorado his home.
Kris served in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War. He attended Texas Culinary Academy in Austin, Texas, receiving a Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts Degree. He passion was cooking, the Broncos, and his dogs. Kris is survived by his wife Patricia, Mother Sharon and Father Dave, brothers; David (Teresa), William (Jennifer), and Sister Sarah Martinez (Robert), and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 18th, at 2pm, at Swan-Law Funeral Directors on Cascade Avenue. Donations in Kris' memory should be given to the donor's favorite charity, or the El Paso County Humane Society.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
7195908922
