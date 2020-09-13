1/1
Kristine Marie Jaeger
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaeger
KRISTINE "KRIS" MARIE JAEGER
November 22, 1966 August 28, 2020
Kristine "Kris" Marie Jaeger passed from life into Life at the age of 53 on August 28, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Kris was born November 22, 1966 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Edward "Ed" Kerwin and Marie Pearl (Ihmels) Hoepner, the eldest of three children. Her youth was spent in Africa, and Cameroon was always "home" to her.
On August 17, 1991 she married Paul Eric Jaeger. After two years of living with glioblastoma and knowing that she had done all that God had given her to do and share, she is now living in true beauty and in the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Kris was an artist. She delighted in beauty, creating, and most importantly the Creator. She revealed beauty and the work God was doing in her life through many mediums such as painting, print making, fiber arts (spinning and crochet), drawing, urban sketching, book binding, poetry, and many other artistic outlets. She was a life-long learner with an insatiable curiosity and loved the process as much as the final outcome. Especially when her art and crafts surprised the viewer with that beauty and revealed something about the nature, character, and love of God. She was also a curator of ideas, art, travel experiences, world cultures, books, and much more. Her arts and crafts, breadth of knowledge, wealth of philosophical insight, and childlike joy for life inspired many to be just as curious, never stop learning, to live authentically and to use their gifts to bless others. She will be missed.
Kris is survived by her husband, Paul Jaeger; parents, Ed and Marie Hoepner; brother, Gerald "Jerry" (Melissa) Hoepner and family of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and sister, Brenda (Jeff) Wright and family of Lakewood, Colorado.
A private Memorial Service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Colorado Springs, with extended family and friends joining in the celebration of Kris' life via a public live stream link: https://youtu.be/eWgMRb4nPOM
Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
Kris and Paul desire that any memorial contributions in her memory should go to the Anselm Society (www.anselmsociety.org), an organization and community that aligns with Kris' life and legacy.
Contribute at: http://bit.ly/Anselm-KJaeger




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Faith Evangelical Free Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH
6575 Oakwood Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
(719) 358-5128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved