Jaeger
KRISTINE "KRIS" MARIE JAEGER
November 22, 1966 August 28, 2020
Kristine "Kris" Marie Jaeger passed from life into Life at the age of 53 on August 28, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Kris was born November 22, 1966 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Edward "Ed" Kerwin and Marie Pearl (Ihmels) Hoepner, the eldest of three children. Her youth was spent in Africa, and Cameroon was always "home" to her.
On August 17, 1991 she married Paul Eric Jaeger. After two years of living with glioblastoma and knowing that she had done all that God had given her to do and share, she is now living in true beauty and in the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Kris was an artist. She delighted in beauty, creating, and most importantly the Creator. She revealed beauty and the work God was doing in her life through many mediums such as painting, print making, fiber arts (spinning and crochet), drawing, urban sketching, book binding, poetry, and many other artistic outlets. She was a life-long learner with an insatiable curiosity and loved the process as much as the final outcome. Especially when her art and crafts surprised the viewer with that beauty and revealed something about the nature, character, and love of God. She was also a curator of ideas, art, travel experiences, world cultures, books, and much more. Her arts and crafts, breadth of knowledge, wealth of philosophical insight, and childlike joy for life inspired many to be just as curious, never stop learning, to live authentically and to use their gifts to bless others. She will be missed.
Kris is survived by her husband, Paul Jaeger; parents, Ed and Marie Hoepner; brother, Gerald "Jerry" (Melissa) Hoepner and family of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and sister, Brenda (Jeff) Wright and family of Lakewood, Colorado.
A private Memorial Service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Colorado Springs, with extended family and friends joining in the celebration of Kris' life via a public live stream link: https://youtu.be/eWgMRb4nPOM
Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
Kris and Paul desire that any memorial contributions in her memory should go to the Anselm Society (www.anselmsociety.org
), an organization and community that aligns with Kris' life and legacy.
Contribute at: http://bit.ly/Anselm-KJaeger