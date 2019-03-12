Forti
KYLE JOHN FORTI
August 31, 1989 March 2, 2019
Kyle John Forti, 29, loving and beloved husband, father, foster dad, son and brother died March 2 in a helicopter crash in Kenya.
Kyle was born to Ann Forti and Randy Sprague. Ann remarried and with Scott Forti raised Kyle in California.
He leaves behind wife, Hope; son, Maximus, foster sons, Xavier and Prince; a baby due in November; his parents; seven siblings; three grandparents; and hundreds of family and friends.
Memorial Service, 4PM, Thursday, March 14, Shove Memorial Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Kids welcome!
In lieu of flowers, donate to Foster Together (fostertogether.co), Hope and Kyle's nonprofit.
