Kyle Matt Whitney

Whitney

KYLE MATT WHITNEY

July 6, 1974 - April 11, 2019

On April 11, 2019, Colorado Springs lost a well-known and beloved friend, Kyle Whitney. A lifelong resident of Colorado Springs and an accomplished construction project manager, Kyle died at home with his family present.

Kyle was born in Colorado Springs, CO on July 6th, 1974, the second of five children. After graduating from Palmer High School in 1992, Kyle attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, IA where he earned a B.A. in Sociology. Kyle returned to Colorado Springs after college and built a decades-long career as a project manager in the electrical and construction industries.

In his early 30s, Kyle met and fell for Mara Groninger. They were married in May 2007 and welcomed their son Turner in June 2008. In many ways Kyle came into his own as a father. Not only did he not miss any of Turner's sporting or school events, he made sure Turner understood the importance of watching SportsCenter on a daily basis and was schooled in the musical brilliance that is Bruce Springsteen.

Those who knew Kyle know that he had the rare ability to bring out the best in people and in situations. He was quick with jokes, philosophical 'Kyle-isms' and a cold Coors Light when the situation warranted. You could always count on him to call 'just to touch base' and see how you were doing.

In July 2018, Kyle was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of gastric cancer. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Kyle fought his diagnosis valiantly and made sure that every minute he had left with his family and friends was well spent. Cancer never beat Kyle.

After giving cancer all he could, Kyle passed away at his home on April 11, 2019. Friends and family surrounded Kyle in the last months, days and moments of his life. He died with his wife, Mara by his side, and his son, Turner near him. Kyle's brother, Chase and lifelong friend, Jonathan made sure that his final days were comfortable and pain-free.

Kyle is survived by his beautiful wife, Mara, his amazing son, Turner and his stepson, Gannon; his loving parents, Craig and Penny Whitney; his siblings, Kara Carroll (husband Sean), Grant (wife Stephanie), Chase and Paige; and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and the countless friends who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of Kyle's life will take place at 1 p. m. on May the 4th at Grace Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. A reception at Johnny's Navajo Hogan will follow. For those unable to attend, please find time to enjoy a cold Coors Light, turn on and turn up 'Thunder Road' by Bruce Springsteen and make sure you sing these lines, Kyle's favorite, at the top of your lungs:

Show a little faith, there's magic in the night

You ain't a beauty but, hey, you're alright

Oh, and that's alright with me...

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any of the following:

Trails and Open Space Coalition:

trailsandopenspaces.org/donate/

Cornell College Annual Fund:

alumni.cornellcollege.edu/giving/annual-fund

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region:

hsppr.org/springs/celebrate-someone-special





