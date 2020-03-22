Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lad Odell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Odell

LAD ODELL

February 24, 2020

Lad Odell passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, in Golden, CO, after a long battle with PSP, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a neurodegenerative disease.

He was born and raised in Los Angeles, attending Culter Academy and then Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

Most of his adult life was spent in Manitou Springs, Monument and Golden, Colorado, developing his career in art and raising his sweet family.

He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Jan Odell; 4 amazing adult children: Molly Seeling (Zach) of Boulder; Toby Odell (Alyssa Tinkham, fiance) of Arvada; Beret Odell (Jeff Foster) of Denver; and, Cooper Odell of Denver; plus, 3 delightful grandchildren: Thorin and Lumi Seeling and Elowen Foster. His youngest grandchild, Lumi, came into this world just days before Lad left it.

He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Witheridge of Manitou Springs and Robin Severson of Sherwood, OR and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

He fought hard, endured graciously, finished well and will be missed so, so deeply.

The memorial service has been postponed, to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure PSP, @





OdellLAD ODELLFebruary 24, 2020Lad Odell passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, in Golden, CO, after a long battle with PSP, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a neurodegenerative disease.He was born and raised in Los Angeles, attending Culter Academy and then Westmont College in Santa Barbara.Most of his adult life was spent in Manitou Springs, Monument and Golden, Colorado, developing his career in art and raising his sweet family.He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Jan Odell; 4 amazing adult children: Molly Seeling (Zach) of Boulder; Toby Odell (Alyssa Tinkham, fiance) of Arvada; Beret Odell (Jeff Foster) of Denver; and, Cooper Odell of Denver; plus, 3 delightful grandchildren: Thorin and Lumi Seeling and Elowen Foster. His youngest grandchild, Lumi, came into this world just days before Lad left it.He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Witheridge of Manitou Springs and Robin Severson of Sherwood, OR and many wonderful nieces and nephews.He fought hard, endured graciously, finished well and will be missed so, so deeply.The memorial service has been postponed, to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure PSP, @ PSP.org/donate Published in The Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close