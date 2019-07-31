Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaDonna Rodgers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rodgers

LADONNA RODGERS

May 1, 1961

July 24, 2019

LaDonna rodgers 58 passed away at St. Jose Hospital in Phoenix AZ. Thursday July 24, 2019 with her family at her side.

LaDonna was born in Detroit Michigan May 1, 1961. She spent her early years traveling with her family during her fathers 24 years in the military.

LaDonna graduated from Leilehua High School in Hawaii. She moved to Colorado Springs with her family. A few years later she met and married Rodrick Rodgers.

LaDonna had two son's whom she loved dearly. After her divorce she moved from Texas back to Colorado. She worked for the Springs Transit System for a number of years. She moved to Arizona for health reasons in 2013.

LaDonna was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, and to all the lives she touched. LaDonna was proceeded in death by both Grandparents, 3 Uncles and 3 Aunts. She leaves to cherish her memory with two sons Roddera; (Ericka) and Olajuwon, 4 Grand Children, her Parents, three Nieces & Nephews, sister Carletta, two brothers Speed Jr; (Anita) & Darell; (Penny) and her beloved dog Pawla.

LaDonna requested no services. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

" I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done"





RodgersLADONNA RODGERSMay 1, 1961July 24, 2019LaDonna rodgers 58 passed away at St. Jose Hospital in Phoenix AZ. Thursday July 24, 2019 with her family at her side.LaDonna was born in Detroit Michigan May 1, 1961. She spent her early years traveling with her family during her fathers 24 years in the military.LaDonna graduated from Leilehua High School in Hawaii. She moved to Colorado Springs with her family. A few years later she met and married Rodrick Rodgers.LaDonna had two son's whom she loved dearly. After her divorce she moved from Texas back to Colorado. She worked for the Springs Transit System for a number of years. She moved to Arizona for health reasons in 2013.LaDonna was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, and to all the lives she touched. LaDonna was proceeded in death by both Grandparents, 3 Uncles and 3 Aunts. She leaves to cherish her memory with two sons Roddera; (Ericka) and Olajuwon, 4 Grand Children, her Parents, three Nieces & Nephews, sister Carletta, two brothers Speed Jr; (Anita) & Darell; (Penny) and her beloved dog Pawla.LaDonna requested no services. A private family memorial will be held at a later date." I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done" Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close