HohlsteinLADONNA SERES MCLARTY HOHLSTEINAugust 5, 1942June 24, 2020LaDonna was born on August 5, 1942, on a farm near Sandusky, MI, to Andrew and Goldie Seres and lived there until she entered high school. She graduated from Sandusky High School in 1959. She attended Graceland University in Iowa. She graduated from Cosmetology School, Kansas City, MO; and graduated from Travel Trade School, Colorado Springs, CO. LaDonna sought many challenges and her career years were diverse.She and Dr. Larry McLarty, the father of her two children, were married on March 28, 1964 and divorced in 1987. She spent considerable effort working and making a home for her husband and sons, supporting them academically and enjoyed their athletic pursuits.She married Col Robert Hohlstein on June 10, 1989. She gained a stepdaughter, Dr. Leigh Anne Hohlstein, Rumford, RI, and a stepson, Bradley P. Butler, Colorado Springs. LaDonna enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining for most of her life. They also immensely enjoyed playing golf, and with Bob's help she became a fearless skier. They particularly enjoyed skiing and golfing in the beautiful Colorado Mountains. Additional years were spent playing golf in Arizona during their later years. She had a passion and love for her family. She had great faith in her heavenly father and was a member of First United Methodist Church.She is survived by her wonderful husband, Bob, of 30-plus years; her two sons, Dr. Brian McLarty (Karen), Lubbock, TX, Jason McLarty (Keri), Grand Junction, Colorado; stepdaughter, Dr. Leigh Anne Hohlstein, Rumford, RI, and stepson, Bradley P. Butler, Colorado Springs; sisters, Lillian Abrego, Linda Roth, Cheryl Martinez (Dave), and a brother, Wayne Seres (Debbie). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Collin McLarty (Beka), Morgan McLarty, Benjamin McLarty, Alyssa Borden, Matthew Borden, Logan and Harley Butler. She was preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Goldie Seres, a sister, Charlotte Fahs, and a brother, Charles Seres.A family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Rocky Mountain Cancer Center.