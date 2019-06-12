Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister LAETITIA CHOI OSF. View Sign Service Information Rosary 3:00 PM Mount St. Francis Nursing Center chapel Wake 5:15 PM Canticle Chapel at Mount St. Francis Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church Send Flowers Obituary

Choi, OSF

SISTER LAETITIA CHOI, OSF

December 11, 1938

June 9, 2019

Sister Laetitia Choi, O.S.F., 80, a Sister of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration for 61 years, died peacefully at Mount St. Francis, St. Clare Convent in Colorado Springs on June 9, 2019.

Sister Laetitia (Theresa) Choi was born on December 11, 1938 in Seoul, South Korea to Young Jin Choi and Yik Soo Kim. She is survived by brothers, Augusten and Rev. James Choi, two nephews, a niece, and two great nieces, all living in South Korea.

She entered the Congregation of Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Perpetual Help of Seoul, and professed her final vows on June 26, 1958. Sister Laetitia received a Teaching degree in 1971 and a Supervision Degree (Masters) in 1973. For 14 years, she was assigned as Principal of a large Kindergarten while ministering in a parish, directing the choir and teaching catechism.

Sister Laetitia came to the United States in 1978 and subsequently transferred her vowed membership to the Sisters of Saint Francis of Perpetual Adoration, St. Joseph Province, Colorado Springs, CO. She ministered to the elderly and the Korean Catholic Community, first in Denver at the Korean Community Church and then in Colorado Springs at St. Andrew Kim Church, serving as 'parish director', organist, catechist and adult religious educator for eight years. Sister Laetitia continued her ministry to the Korean community in Colorado Springs until the time of her death.

The rosary will be prayed for Sister Laetitia in the Mount St. Francis Nursing Center chapel at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th, with a Vesper and Wake Service held in Canticle Chapel at Mount St. Francis at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 12th. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13th in St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church followed by burial in the Mount St. Francis Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to: Sr. Marietta Spenner, Provincial, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration at 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.







