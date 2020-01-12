Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lamont Kirk Anderson Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lamont Kirk Anderson was born February 3, 1954 to Joan Delores (Fiala) Anderson and the late Armond Judd Anderson in Omaha, Nebraska. He died after a long battle with prostate cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Anderson, his daughter, Caitlin Rose Scolari, her husband Chris Scolari and their daughter Mina, and his son Galen Ross Anderson and his wife Nicholle James. His mother, Joan Anderson also survives, together with his sisters Beth Humphrey and husband Russell, and Tery Bean and husband Dennis, along with his nieces and other extended family and friends. He was the grandson of the late Lamont and Leola (Brown) Anderson, of Annabella, Utah, and Louise (Korisko) and Joseph Fiala of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was passionate about history and games - and when he could combine them both, that was the best. He deeply loved his association with the Colorado Springs Gamers Association, for the fun and intellectual challenge, and also for the many friendships he had there. In addition to playing, he began painting some of the miniature pieces used in the games, and found that the doing and the sharing of the results were a joy to him.

Lamont also loved music - listening, and especially playing songs on the guitar that he had written as well as making music by others his own. He loved playing at 'open mic nights' to try out new songs and practice his playing, and he deeply enjoyed meeting new musicians, and seeing old friends, hearing their music and offering his loud clapping afterwards.

We are having a memorial time for Lamont's family and friends to meet and share a few stories and hear a few songs on Sunday January 19. Please direct any questions to





