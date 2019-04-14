Arnold
|
She spent many years waterskiing with all of her family especially in Gurnsey, WY, Lake Powell, AZ. and Lake Havasu, AZ.
Lana loved living by the Garden of the Gods and watching all the wildlife that would go by. She loved to go to the mountains, as her husband would take her on his hunting trips when they were younger.
LANA CLAIR ARNOLD
In June of 1974, they adopted their daughter (Lynnea Arnold) from Oregon. Next to her husband Bill, Lynnea was her pride and joy.
July 31, 1942
April 6, 2019
Lana was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon and was involved in several bible studies that she shared with her daughter.
Lana Clair Arnold was born in Denver, Colorado to Lawrence T. & Vera Belle (Gieck) Hensley. Her family moved to Anaheim, CA. where she grew up. In high school she was lucky enough to work at Disneyland with Mr. Walt Disney himself. Lana went on to Fullerton College where she studied to be a dental assistant then moved to San Clemente, CA. to be a dental assistant.
In 1969, Lana moved back to Colorado to marry the love of her life (Bill Arnold). They were married at the church of Wildwood located in Green Mt. Falls, CO., for what would have been 50 years this November.
The other two things that she loved were Spanish food and Turquoise jewelry.
She is survived by her husband; Bill Arnold, daughter; Lynnea Arnold and many other cousins.
A big thank you goes to the nurses and staff at Colorado Palliative and Hospice care. You all went above and beyond the call of duty.
There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 2315 Bott Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80904.
