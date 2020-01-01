Sherman
LANE ALAITHA SHERMAN
December 25, 1942 December 30, 2019
Lane was born in Bemidji, Minnesota to June McAfee and Earl Winters.
She graduated from Wasson High School in 1961 and she then married Robert Sherman in 1961 in Colorado Springs.
She owned and operated several retail businesses in earlier years. She enjoyed camping trips with her family and never missed an opportunity to visit a casino.
Lane is survived by her husband, Bob; her children: Mark (Tatiana), Steven (Lorrie), Kelly (Max); brother, Dixon Petersdorf; grandchildren: Kristina Williams, Ashley Hale, Vadim Sherman, Eric Sherman, Travis Sherman, Ryan Sherman; great-grandchildren: Logan Williams, Conner Williams, and Aria Hale. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Petersdorf, Jr.; twin sister, Lark Jacobs; son, Todd Sherman; and parents, Charles Petersdorf, Sr., and June Petersdorf.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region or to National Mill Dog Rescue.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020