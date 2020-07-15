1/
LaRetta Jean Daniell
1939 - 2020
Daniell
LARETTA JEAN DANIELL
"MEAN JEAN THE
MORTGAGE
MACHINE"
April 27, 1939
June 24, 2020
Came into the world on April 27, 1939 in Baytown, TX. She took her last breath on June 24, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO.
She was the first born of 3 children to Melvin J. and Vivian Wall.
Survived by her 3 children (son) Jeffrey & Stephanie Taylor, (son) Timothy & Gail Taylor, (daughter) RaBecca & Dustin Taylor-Mercil. Grandchildren Chrissy, Cara, Thaddeus, KaTerra, Lyric & Derrick; 9 Great Grandchildren & 1 Great-Great Grandson.
Jean was a strong independent woman who lived life on her own terms. Never taking "No" for an answer and never backing down from challenges thrown her way.
Her love for her children and grandchildren was unconditional. She taught us how to stand strong, keeps our heads held high, to live passionately and love intensely. She was the true Matriarch of our family and we will cherish all the beautiful moments we shared with her.
Full Obituary can be viewed at dignitymemorial.com



Published in The Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
