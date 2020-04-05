Johnson
Larry is survived by Karen, his wife of 57 years; daughter, Lori; grandchildren Jacob, Taylor, Kiera; best friend, Jack and his daughter Sara; fellow traveler, Fernando and his furry companion, Ted E. Bear.
October 8, 1940
LARRY ALLAN JOHNSON
March 28, 2020
Larry Allen Johnson, age 79, of Colorado Springs, passed on March 28, 2020. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Larry was born in Elgin, Illinois. He served in the US Army Chemical Corps and later became an aerospace engineer.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Kristine, and his grandson, Lucas. Larry's bright light made the world a better place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pikes Peak Hospice or Palliative Care or the , both of Colorado Springs.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020