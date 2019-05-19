Bryan
LARRY BRYAN
May 4, 1948 - May 11, 2019
Larry Bryan, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on May 11, 2019 in Sanford, FL surrounded by his family. He was born in Portland, OR on May 4, 1948 to Herbert and Mary Bryan.
Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force in June 1967 and served proudly for 22 years. Upon retirement, he completed his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice and worked as a corrections officer for El Paso County for 5 years. He then went on to work at Pikes Peak Community College in Military Programs until he retired full time in 2006.
He leaves behind his devoted wife, Connie; loving children, Lisa Santaliz of Sanford, FL; Debbie Bryan of Langley AFB, VA; William (Angela) Bryan of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Dominic, Angelica, Desirae, Angel, Vincent, and Isaac; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Leila; and siblings, Daryl (Mike) Walters and Pat Bryan of Portland, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dolores; daughter, Malerie; and grandson, Nicolas.
Visitation will take place Monday, May 20, 2019, from 0900-1100, at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S US HWY 85-87, Fountain, CO. Funeral Services will begin at 1100. Committal Services will occur at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Rd, Colorado Springs, CO at 1300 with full Millay honors. Reception will follow at St Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 S US HWY 85-87.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019