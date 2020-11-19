1/1
Larry Clinton Busch
1943 - 2020
Busch
LARRY CLINTON BUSCH
June 9, 1943
November 15, 2020
Larry Busch of Colorado Springs, CO went home to the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Larry was born to Clinton and Agnes Busch on June 9, 1943. Larry grew up in Yoder, CO and graduated High School in 1961. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction all over Colorado and Wyoming. Larry married A. Carol Bivins in November 1964. He was proceeded in death by his mother, father and brother. Larry is survived by his wife Carol Busch, son Thomas Busch of Colorado Springs, CO, daughter Theresa Cruz and her husband Joseph, granddaughter Katelyn Cruz and grandson Owen Cruz of Rockwall, TX.
Memorial Service will be held at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain, CO on Friday November 20, 2020 at 11am, with a small reception by invite only. The graveside service will be private.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 South US Highway
Fountain, CO 80817
7193904906
