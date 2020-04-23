Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Dean Haskins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Haskins

LARRY DEAN HASKINS

1/26/1944 - 4/3/2020

Larry Dean Haskins came into this world on January 26th, 1944, and escaped this mortal realm on Friday April 3rd, 2020 at the distinguished age of 76.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Lucie of 50 years, his son Kit and daughter-in-law Diana, his daughter Sonja and son-in-law Dan, and only granddaughter, Chloe. He also leaves his sisters Nancy (Larry), Linda (Fred), Terry (Dan), Sherry (Dan), and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand and great nieces and nephews. Dean also left plenty of Chivas Regal that he liked to offer everyone who came over, and a slew of really bad jokes.

Dean was born in Baraboo, WI, home of the Circus World Museum, which explains a lot. From an early age he was an entertainer, a tinkerer, a musician, though he played the trumpet poorly, and developed a love of animals he would carry throughout his life.

As a young man Dean volunteered to serve his country. He became a part of the Army Security Agency, doing top secret operations in Vietnam that, even dead, he still can't tell us about. He served two tours in Vietnam, proposing to Lucie in every letter until she said yes. Newly married, Dean was stationed in Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he began his love of volunteering and served as a volunteer firefighter for the Augusta Georgia Fire Department.

When the Army sent Dean to Germany his tinkering was taken to a new level. He fixed one Volkswagen engine after another for fellow soldiers in Schweinfurt. He even included the entire family one winter and memorably rebuilt a car engine in the living room while stationed in Heidelberg. Dean remained a military man until 1982. He retired having received several awards during his career, including a

Not one to sit still, an avid philanthropist, and always the social butterfly, Dean was quick to befriend nearly everyone in Teller, and the surrounding counties. He was committed to supporting his community, helping the little guy succeed, always rooting for the underdog, which clears up why he was a lifelong Packers fan.

Dean was a full-time sheriff's reserve deputy with the Teller County Sheriff's Office. (Why get paid to be in harm's way?) He was a part of the Woodland Park Ambulance Service, Search and Rescue, Boy Scout Troop 25, HAM radio clubs and fifty million other things. It really would be easier to list what he was not involved in. As if that weren't enough, at age 45, Dean decided to become an RN. After working at local hospitals, Dean decided limited communities were in higher need of his services, so he travelled the state to work in smaller hospitals where he was needed.

After Dean retired, he expanded his volunteer efforts beyond Teller County. He assisted with Hurricane Katrina efforts, Hayman Fire efforts, and still found time to make every person he talked to feel like they were the most important person in the world. He never met a stranger, never said no to an adventure, and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke.

We'd like to think that Dean is behind the curtain, helping in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, swearing up a storm and giving it the one finger salute. He is surrounded by loved ones who passed before him, his parents Ralph Jean and Hazel Haskins, his brother Wally (Diana), and his in-laws Tadeusz and Anna Milosz, who are greeting his mischievous spirit.

Dean's wit, charm, devotion, and terrible jokes will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. A celebration of Dean's enormous personality, and life will be held once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, anyone compelled please make a donation to any charity you feel Dean would appreciate.

Until we meet again,

73, KA0PII - SK





HaskinsLARRY DEAN HASKINS1/26/1944 - 4/3/2020Larry Dean Haskins came into this world on January 26th, 1944, and escaped this mortal realm on Friday April 3rd, 2020 at the distinguished age of 76.He leaves behind his beloved wife Lucie of 50 years, his son Kit and daughter-in-law Diana, his daughter Sonja and son-in-law Dan, and only granddaughter, Chloe. He also leaves his sisters Nancy (Larry), Linda (Fred), Terry (Dan), Sherry (Dan), and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand and great nieces and nephews. Dean also left plenty of Chivas Regal that he liked to offer everyone who came over, and a slew of really bad jokes.Dean was born in Baraboo, WI, home of the Circus World Museum, which explains a lot. From an early age he was an entertainer, a tinkerer, a musician, though he played the trumpet poorly, and developed a love of animals he would carry throughout his life.As a young man Dean volunteered to serve his country. He became a part of the Army Security Agency, doing top secret operations in Vietnam that, even dead, he still can't tell us about. He served two tours in Vietnam, proposing to Lucie in every letter until she said yes. Newly married, Dean was stationed in Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he began his love of volunteering and served as a volunteer firefighter for the Augusta Georgia Fire Department.When the Army sent Dean to Germany his tinkering was taken to a new level. He fixed one Volkswagen engine after another for fellow soldiers in Schweinfurt. He even included the entire family one winter and memorably rebuilt a car engine in the living room while stationed in Heidelberg. Dean remained a military man until 1982. He retired having received several awards during his career, including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart . He put roots down in Woodland Park, CO where he remained, and was nothing short of a legend.Not one to sit still, an avid philanthropist, and always the social butterfly, Dean was quick to befriend nearly everyone in Teller, and the surrounding counties. He was committed to supporting his community, helping the little guy succeed, always rooting for the underdog, which clears up why he was a lifelong Packers fan.Dean was a full-time sheriff's reserve deputy with the Teller County Sheriff's Office. (Why get paid to be in harm's way?) He was a part of the Woodland Park Ambulance Service, Search and Rescue, Boy Scout Troop 25, HAM radio clubs and fifty million other things. It really would be easier to list what he was not involved in. As if that weren't enough, at age 45, Dean decided to become an RN. After working at local hospitals, Dean decided limited communities were in higher need of his services, so he travelled the state to work in smaller hospitals where he was needed.After Dean retired, he expanded his volunteer efforts beyond Teller County. He assisted with Hurricane Katrina efforts, Hayman Fire efforts, and still found time to make every person he talked to feel like they were the most important person in the world. He never met a stranger, never said no to an adventure, and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke.We'd like to think that Dean is behind the curtain, helping in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, swearing up a storm and giving it the one finger salute. He is surrounded by loved ones who passed before him, his parents Ralph Jean and Hazel Haskins, his brother Wally (Diana), and his in-laws Tadeusz and Anna Milosz, who are greeting his mischievous spirit.Dean's wit, charm, devotion, and terrible jokes will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. A celebration of Dean's enormous personality, and life will be held once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, anyone compelled please make a donation to any charity you feel Dean would appreciate.Until we meet again,73, KA0PII - SK Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close