LARRY FRANCIS BENNETT

February 22, 1963 August 2, 2020

Larry Bennett 57 of Colorado Springs went to visit the Lord. Larry was an excellent wood craftsman and handy man. He loved his family.

Larry is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (Marcus) and grandkids Logan, Isabelle and Amya. Larry was one of eleven siblings brothers; Patrick, Michael, Thomas, Dan (Lori) Ok, Robert (Patty) AZ, & Scott (Denise). Sisters Andrea (Aaron) Larson, Cathy & Terri (Michael) Olson. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends, and a special friend Mike Jensen. Uncles & Aunts George (Martha) Clark, Melvin (Betty) Snyder, Bill (Nancy) Polk, Don (Sharon) Dewey, Betty Polk, Marty Owens & Johnny Bennett.

He is preceded in death by a brother Steven. His parents Jacqueline Bennett, Andrew & Noma Bennett, grandparents Andrew and Sarah Bennett, James and Josephine Keogh, Leroy and Lola Polk and several aunts and uncles.

His family will hold a private service later.







