LARRY GENE ROSS

February 15th. 1944 August 20th. 2020

Retired Senior Master Sergeant Larry Gene Ross--has gone fishing with his friend and Savior, Jesus Christ, in that great lake in the sky.

Service is Monday, August 31, 2020 at Church for all Nations at 1:00 p.m.

A viewing is available at 12:00 p.m.







