LARRY HUBER

August 3, 1950 April 29, 2019

Larry Huber, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on April 29, 2019. He was born August 3rd, 1950 to Albert Huber and Jane Gill in Peoria, Ill. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Dave, and infant daughter, Amy. Larry is survived by his wife Mary, brother, Jim, his kids, Jonas (Christine), Jared (Melanie), Josh, Justin (Abby) and seven grandkids, J.J., Kai, Clay, Maddex, Jace, Penny, and Matthew. He graduated from Woodruff High School in 1968. He excelled in three sports in High School, football, baseball and basketball. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals Fan and Bears Fan. He liked going to Cripple Creek and his Saturday night poker games. He loved being with his grandkids and is proud of his four sons he raised. Services are on may 8, at 10:30 at Alternative Cremation, 2377 N. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, Co. 80919. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .





