Wiseman

LARRY JOEL WISEMAN

June 6, 1942 - June 29, 2019

Larry J. Wiseman, 77, passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado on June 29, 2019.

He was born to George and Hope Wiseman on April 6, 1942 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Larry graduated from Fallon High School in Nevada and earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Washington State University.

Larry was commissioned as a Captain in the U.S.

With his wife, Sue L. Wiseman, Larry started Pikes Peak Veterinary Clinic, where they served the Colorado Springs community. Larry was a past president and long-term member of the Colorado State Veterinary Medical Association. After retiring from veterinary practice, Larry joined Simmons & Associates, a veterinary consulting business.

Larry was an avid fly fisherman, duck hunter, and skier. He shared these passions with his family and any friends who could keep up with him! He made friends easily and will be fondly remembered for his signature smile and his outgoing, compassionate, and sometimes mischievous personality.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Lynne (Willis) Wilson.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of fifty three years, Sue; daughter, Jodilynn (Steve) Kroeker; son Michael (Darla) Wiseman; and three cherished granddaughters, Katie Kroeker, and Emily and Anna Wiseman; brother, Bruce (Nicki) Wiseman and sister, Vicki Kirby.

Memorial Service, 4:00PM, Friday, July 12, 2019, St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church, 7400 Tudor Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919.

Memorial contributions may be made to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc.







