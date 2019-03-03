Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Michael Dewell M.D.. View Sign

LARRY MICHAEL DEWELL M.D.

May 12, 1944 February 23, 2019

Larry Dewell M.D., born to Dave and Thelma Dewell on May 12, 1944, died on February 23, 2019 after a 17 year bout with multiple myeloma. A longtime resident of Colorado, he attended Palmer High School, Beloit College and The University of Colorado Medical School. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol LeMonds Dewell, their three children Brent Dewell, Ben Dewell, Jody Chapman, Jody's husband, Caith Chapman, and their two children, Nash and Ava. His brother Kent Dewell preceded him in death and he is survived by his brother Tim Dewell and Tim's wife, Barbara Dewell, and his sister Connie Blaney and Connie's husband, Michael Blaney. He worked as an orthopedic surgeon in Colorado Springs from 1979 until 2002. If you are inclined, the family asks that all donations are made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (





