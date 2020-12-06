La Mee

LARRY ROBERT LA MEE

May 29, 1958

November 26, 2020

Larry Robert La Mee (62) died as a result of a fire November 26, 2020 at his residence in Wetmore, Kansas.

He was born on May 29, 1958 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Keith B. La Mee and Bonnie (Frank) Marcovich.

Larry graduated from Coronado High School in Colorado Springs in 1976 and then joined the United States Army in 1977. He served two years. He attended the University of Southern Colorado and the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. In 1982 he married Linda Lovell (Boyd) and they had two children, Benjamin Benton and Adam Michael. Larry also attended Washburn University, graduating in 1989.

He married Christina Hill in 2012.

While living in Wetmore, Larry was a volunteer for the Wetmore Fire Department, the VA in Topeka, Kansas and the Nemaha Valley Friends of the Handicapped.

Larry is survived by his children Ben (Vanessa Raine) and Adam, his sister Melissa (John) Galka of Glendale Arizona, his brother Keith La Mee of Colorado Springs, Colorado, his sister Bonnie J. (Bob Feldcamp) Dorton of Seneca, Kansas, his sister Linda Maudru in California, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Chris, his parents, his brother Osey (Rusty) Gann, his sister in law, Dawn La Mee, and his step brothers Tim and Ted Marcovitch.

As per Larry's request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wetmore Fire Department, P. O. 176, Wetmore, Kansas 66550.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store