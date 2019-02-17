King, Jr
LARRY WAYNE KING, JR
February 11, 2019
Larry Wayne King, Jr. passed away February 11, 2019. He is survived by wife Gail King, mother Louise King, and sisters Nancy and Cindy. Larry had many friends through owning K/Engineering and also through UTC Aerospace. Services will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27, 2019