Alexander-McDonald

LAURA FRANCES (PENDLETON) ALEXANDER-MCDONALD

July 19, 1931

April 11, 2019

Laura Macdonald, 87, passed away peacefully on April 11 in Colorado Springs, CO. Born in

Independence, MO on July 19, 1931, her father was Fleming Woods Pendleton, Jr. and her mother Laura

Frances Headen Pendleton. Fleming Pendleton was president of the Bank of Independence (MO),

founded by his family; and personal banker and friend of President Harry S. Truman.

After graduating cum laude in 1952 from Radcliffe College, sister college of

married John Huiskamp Alexander in 1954 in Independence, and moved immediately to Colorado

Springs. He was born in 1929 in the Glockner Hospital (today Penrose Hospital), son of J. Don Alexander and nephew of Don M. Alexander, founders of the Alexander Film Co. and Alexander Aircraft Co., both based in Colorado Springs. John Alexander died in 1977 and his ashes were scattered atop Pike's Peak.

Laurie and John Alexander's daughter, Laura Frances Alexander (Penny), died in 2008 without issue. Their son, Julian Don Alexander, was born in 1958 on the same date as his grandfather and in the same hospital as his father. He resides in Lafayette CO. Laura remarried Robert W. Macdonald, a retired Army

officer, in 1987 in Colorado Springs where they lived until he died in 2010.

Active in the Springs' social life, Laura was a devoted volunteer at Grace and Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, a member of the Altar Guild and patron of the church's renowned Taylor Choir which she accompanied on European concert tours in the 1980s. She supported the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and gave family heirlooms relevant to the region's history to the Pioneers Museum and the Woodland Park Museum. A proud member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America; she also hosted foreign students attending Colorado College.

A long-time resident in Colorado Springs' "North End", Laura's last years were spent comfortably at a local retirement home where she passed away on April 11. A celebration of her life was held on April 16 at Grace Church, with Deacon Sally Ziegler officiating and offering a homily rich in anecdotes about Laurie's life and service to the church. Her son's evocative remembrance was much appreciated by numerous friends present. Gifts of remembrance could be made to the Grace and Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church: 601 N. Tejon St.; Colorado Springs, CO 80903; Contact: Deacon Sally Ziegler - Tel:

719-648-9350;





