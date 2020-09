Hough

LAURA M. HOUGH

July 13, 1984 - Sept. 5, 2011

"I went looking for my dreams outside of myself and discovered, It's not what the world holds for you, it's what you bring to it."

- Anne Shirley,

Anne of Avonlea

In loving memory of our daughter and sister, Laura

Maria Elizabeth Hough, who passed away suddenly nine years ago today. Not a day goes by that we do not think of her and miss her.

Love, Mom, Dad,

Whitney & Erin







