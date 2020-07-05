BridingLAURANN BRIDINGApril 16, 1947June 26, 2020Laurann Briding was born at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado. She is the daughter of August Jay Briding and Ann Elizabeth Briding. When she was six years old, the family moved to Tripoli, Libya, an Air Force assignment for her father, and that was followed by a tour at Rhein Main Air Base in Germany. The family returned to Colorado after that and Laurann set down her roots in Colorado Springs, never leaving again other than to take vacations and visit her brother and his family as they traveled the world in the Air Force.Laurann worked her way through college, earning two Masters degrees that prepared her for her career in law enforcement, first as a probation officer and then as a parole officer for El Paso County. She retired after 30 years of service to the county and the state.Laurann had several loves, the first of which was her brother and his family, and she greatly enjoyed time spent with her two nieces and two nephews. When her brother retired from the Air Force and settled down in Monument, Colorado, she took the opportunity to dote on the kids every chance she got, encouraging them to take part in the many outdoor activities offered by the Pikes Peak region. She was always there when the family needed her, helping in any way she could.A second love was Colorado-she was a Colorado girl through and through. She volunteered with many of the local organizations, enjoyed rock hounding, and took drives through the mountains to appreciate the beauty of the seasons in the Rockies. She was an ardent Broncos fan, loved to golf and play poker with her friends, and greatly enjoyed studying and collecting artwork from Native American cultures.When Laurann was diagnosed with lung cancer, she took it with the strength of spirit and fortitude that were core to her personality. She was a fighter, stretching out a prognosis of less than a year of life remaining to more than two years, always keeping a positive outlook and staying cheerful. The cancer spread rapidly in her last few days, yet she was not in pain, and she passed on peacefully in her sleep.Laurann is survived by her brother, Alan Briding, his wife Kim, and her two nieces and two nephews. She will deeply be missed by the family and her friends.Laurann wished for her remains to be cremated, and a memorial service will be held on July 11th, 2 pm, at Swan Law Funeral Home. Please make any contributions to her memory to the Children's Hospital Colorado at Colorado Springs.